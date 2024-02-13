UFC 298 loses prelim fight due to injury, card moves forward with 12 bouts

UFC 298 has lost a fight just days before the event is scheduled to take place.

Middleweight Tresean Gore suffered an injury that will prevent him from competing on Saturday and so his fight with A.J. Dobson has been pulled from the card. UFC officials announced the change on Tuesday.

Gore was expected to return to action for the first time since 2022 when he scored a win over Josh Fremd. He was also scheduled to face rising middleweight star Bo Nickal this past July but a different injury prevented him from competing in that fight as well.

With Gore injured and time running short, the UFC opted to pull Dobson from the card as well.

Following the cancellation of Gore vs. Dobson, UFC 298 will move forward with 12 total fights on the card.

The main event for UFC 298 will see Alexander Volkanovski defend his featherweight title against Ilia Topuria with middleweights Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa clashing in the co-headliner on Feb. 17.