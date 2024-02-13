UFC middleweight Sedriques Dumas arrested on felony battery charges

UFC middleweight Sedriques Dumas was arrested early Tuesday morning in Florida.

According to Escambia County jail records, Dumas was booked at 6:13 a.m. local time on felony battery charges, although further details were not revealed. TMZ was first to report Dumas’ arrest.

Dumas is currently being held without bond.

Dumas went live on his Facebook page Tuesday morning as he was having a conversation with members of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, asking questions about their investigation into a call received that Dumas was causing a “disturbance,” although the pro fighter claims he was just walking down the street “to blow off some steam.” The call was allegedly made by a woman who said “her boyfriend was banging on the door and ringing the doorbell,” as said by one of the officers. Dumas denied the claims and corrected him by saying they weren’t together anymore.

The video then transitions to, what appears to be, Dumas getting arrested, while denying the allegations against him.

Per records, Dumas remains in jail and he is scheduled to appear in court on March 5.

The 9-1 fighter most recently competed at October’s UFC 294 event where he earned a unanimous decision win over Abu Azaitar, his second straight victory in the octagon.