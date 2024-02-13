Heck of a Morning: UFC 300 still without main event, UFC 298 fight week underway

UFC 300 is still without a main event as we’re officially two months away from the historic fight card, and while there may be some options being discussed, the mystery remains as strong as ever. Will the UFC 300 headliner be announced this week before tickets go on sale?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the glaring open spot for April’s pay-per-view event, his prediction for what will end up getting the slot, and how the conversation has taken on a life of its own. Additionally, listener questions include UFC 298, the main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria, the card not getting the shine it deserves, Amanda Lemos’ road back to a title shot ahead of her fight with Mackenzie Dern, Paulo Costa’s UFC future, and more.

