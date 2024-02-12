Sean Strickland reveals what led to viral altercation with ‘vampire’ Machine Gun Kelly

Sean Strickland really can’t go anywhere.

This past weekend during a Power Slap event in Las Vegas, the former UFC middleweight champion got into a verbal altercation with musician Machine Gun Kelly, who was there as a guest of UFC CEO Dana White. In videos capturing the interaction, Strickland is seen calling the musician “weird” and a “weirdo,” and insulting his outfit. As he walks away, Strickland is heard shouting back, “I don’t know who the f*** that guy is. I’m easy to find, vampire man.” Strickland later exploded on social media, calling the musician a “vampire” and marveling at the fact that the 33-year-old Ohio native was engaged to actress Megan Fox.

White subsequently cleared Machine Gun Kelly of any potential wrongdoing regarding the encounter and instead said, “You can’t bring Sean Strickland around any other human beings.” It turns out that assessment was rather accurate. In a video posted Monday on his YouTube channel, Strickland revealed that he was introduced to the musician by a fellow friend and immediately insulted how Machine Gun Kelly was dressed that night.

“I go and I meet the vampire, [Luke Trembath] introduces me to the vampire and I make fun of him,” Strickland said. “I’m like, ‘Dude, what are you f****** wearing. Like, what the f*** is going on here? How are you doing this?’ He looked at me and he didn’t laugh and he didn’t giggle, but he looked at me like, ‘Why is this guy with no respect talking to me like this?’ He looked at me like I was less than human.”

The situation nearly escalated, but Strickland claims his girlfriend pulled him away once she saw tensions rising. The verbal altercation never turned physical.

“I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to f****** humble you right now,’” Strickland said. “Then my girl got in the way and was like, ‘Chill the f*** out,’ and then I was escorted out.

“These people, they’re not like me and you. They’re not the guys you see at the shopping store. They’re not the guy getting gas. They’ve got this weird god complex, and I had no idea who the vampire was. I didn’t know until today and then I found out, I researched, I was told about Megan Fox [being engaged to Machine Gun Kelly]. What the f***, you guys? What is going on here?”

Ultimately, Strickland really just took issue with how Machine Gun Kelly was dressed and he equated the musician to social influencers — a group he admittedly despises.

“You wake up everyday and you dress like a vampire,” Strickland said. “I don’t know if he does or doesn’t, maybe it’s just wardrobe, but you dress like a vampire. You look like the goth kid on South Park and you go out into the world like this. This only happens because you are in an insulated bubble.

“You guys don’t understand, these people at these slap fights, they’re not people. They’re influencers. I interact with hundreds of people. I go snowboarding. No fan ever has anything bad to say about me because I love you guys, but these people are not you guys. I can’t explain it until you interact with these people and you’re around them. It’s like they have a weird god complex, and when I’m around them, I just want to hurt them all to remind them you are just a human being, shut the f*** up.”

It wasn’t until later that Strickland says he actually found out who he was interacting with at the Power Slap event, and that only angered him further.

Well, more accurately, Strickland found out about Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship.

“My world is being shattered,” Strickland said. “I watched Transformers just like all you f******. I watched it just like you guys.

“Can you picture the shock and awe when I find out that he is with Megan Fox of Transformers with a broken down vehicle? I still can’t wrap my head around it.”

It was quite the way to cap off the week for Strickland after he previously celebrated an opportunity to meet with former president Donald Trump, then engaged in a viral sparring match with a social influencer.

“It’s been a hell of a 24 hours,” Strickland said. “Met [Donald] Trump, got to fight an influencer, met a vampire. Didn’t know they were real but apparently they are. I should have brought some garlic and a stake to that slap fight. I didn’t know I was in danger.”