On the first episode of UFC 298 Embedded, Ian Machado Garry trains alongside Charles Oliveira at Chute Boxe Academy in Brazil, Robert Whittaker plays video games under the watchful eye of his father, Ilia Topuria gets in work at the UFC Performance Institute, Merab Dvalishvilli prepares for Henry Cejudo, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski arrives in Los Angeles, and more.