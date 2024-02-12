‘UFC 298 Countdown’ video: Henry Cejudo gives coach the boot ahead of Merab Dvalishvili fight

UFC 298 promises to deliver plenty of drama in the cage and in newly released footage of the stars preparing for Saturday’s big show in Anaheim, Calif., there proved to be plenty outside of the cage as well.

Watch the “UFC 298 Countdown” video above.

In this weekend’s main event, longtime UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski returns to the 145-pound division after a second failed attempt to become lightweight champion when he faces the undefeated Ilia Topuria. Can Volkanovski turn away another young, up-and-coming challenger, or is this championship torch about to be passed to one of the faces of the next generation?

Co-headliners Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa also find themselves at a crossroads, with the former middleweight champion Whittaker looking to hold on to his spot in the top 5 and Costa targeting an elusive second title shot.

Perhaps the most eventful scene to come out of the UFC 298 Countdown footage is from Henry Cejudo’s fight preparation. The former two-division champion fights top bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili and ahead of this pivotal matchup, Cejudo is shown removing longtime coach and friend Eric Albarracin from his camp.

Henry Cejudo removes Coach Eric Albarracin on the latest episode of UFC Countdown: pic.twitter.com/SCAT4iMRxJ — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) February 11, 2024

Will this surprising move keep Cejudo in contention for one last run at the gold?