The MMA Hour with Tom Aspinall, Yair Rodriguez, Arnold Allen, Mackenzie Dern, Craig Jones, and more

By Ariel Helwani
The MMA Hour, Monday Feb. 12
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Ariel Helwani and crew look recap the weekend that was.

1:30 p.m.: Craig Jones joins the show to talk about UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and the rest of the MMA world.

2 p.m.: Former UFC interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez returns the show to talk about his upcoming rematch with Brian Ortega at UFC Mexico.

2:30 p.m.: Arnold Allen reacts to his disappointing loss to Movsar Evloev at UFC 297 and what comes next.

3:05 p.m.: Tom Aspinall returns to talk about the UFC heavyweight title picture and his situation with Jon Jones.

3:35 p.m.: Mackenzie Dern previews her fight with Amanda Lemos at UFC 298.

4 p.m.: Parlay Boys recap the betting weekend and more.

