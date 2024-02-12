The MMA Hour with Tom Aspinall, Yair Rodriguez, Arnold Allen, Mackenzie Dern, Craig Jones, and more

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Ariel Helwani and crew look recap the weekend that was.

1:30 p.m.: Craig Jones joins the show to talk about UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and the rest of the MMA world.

2 p.m.: Former UFC interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez returns the show to talk about his upcoming rematch with Brian Ortega at UFC Mexico.

2:30 p.m.: Arnold Allen reacts to his disappointing loss to Movsar Evloev at UFC 297 and what comes next.

3:05 p.m.: Tom Aspinall returns to talk about the UFC heavyweight title picture and his situation with Jon Jones.

3:35 p.m.: Mackenzie Dern previews her fight with Amanda Lemos at UFC 298.

4 p.m.: Parlay Boys recap the betting weekend and more.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.