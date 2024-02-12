On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 86

Jack Hermansson returned to the octagon for the first time in over a year and did so as a massive underdog against Joe Pyfer in the main event of UFC Vegas 86, but the wily veteran had other plans as Hermansson got back in the win column with a hard-fought decision nod. “The Joker” called out Nassourdine Imavov following the victory, but will that be direction the UFC goes?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss what could be next for Hermansson after his main event win. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Dan Ige following his nasty first-round knockout win over Andre Fili in the co-main event, along with fellow main card winners Ihor Potieria, Gregory Rodrigues, Michael Johnson, Rodolfo Vieira, and more.

