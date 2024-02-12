Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski predicts UFC 298 result, says Ilia Topuria is ‘gonna be embarrassed’

Alexander Volkanovski has a chip on his shoulder ahead of his big featherweight title defense at UFC 298 this Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif.

“The Great” 26-3 Australian legend isn’t old. He isn’t bad. He isn’t washed up. He isn’t any of these narratives he may have created in his head or been told by deluded voices before taking on the undefeated 14-0 Spanish superstar Ilia Topuria. Volkanovski is still the 145-pound champion of the world, a supremely well-rounded fighter, and quite literally what his nickname indicates.

Volkanovski, 35, is a proven master of this mixed martial arts things we know and love, which makes sense to see how he’s built and found motivation in these fictitious manners. Few if any of his previous opponents have presented such an unshakeable confidence as the 27-year-old Topuria. Sure, Brian Ortega slightly got under Volkanovski’s skin throughout the pair’s build through The Ultimate Fighter 29 (TUF) in 2021. What makes this defense different is the combination of Topuria’s talent level and confidence plus Volkanovski's return to the division after a tough first-round knockout at lightweight against the champion, Islam Makhachev.

No mental struggles, no short notice, and no boozing around, this one has Volkanovski chomping at the bit.

“The good thing is about someone like that, I’m always trying to fight or find a No. 1 guy,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “A clear contender for me to face in this featherweight division and Ilia is it, right? He was the next, it’s clear. They signed the date. I actually wanted him straight after Yair [Rodriguez]. I told him come jump the fence and get a faceoff because he was undefeated. I didn’t want anyone else fighting him. I wanted to make sure I got a young, hungry undefeated guy that’s got hype around him.

“He likes to talk. So, it’s easy to get motivated for this, right? I need to do nothing to hype up this fight. Let him do the talking and I’ll do the walking February 17, 18 in Australia. Do work, humble him, and show the world again — remind them and let him know that he’s still got a way’s to go until he’s up at the top. I’m gonna show him that.”

Volkanovski rebounded spectacularly after his first loss to Makhachev by unanimous decision at UFC 284 one year ago today. The featherweight king went on to International Fight Week 2023 and walloped his interim champion opponent Rodriguez. The third-round TKO stoppage was one of Volkanovski’s best performances and silenced doubters who thought he’d finally be unseated after he lost for the first time in the octagon.

Rodriguez is a more experienced and established fighter than Topuria at this point and has had his growing pains. Former champions Frankie Edgar and Max Holloway say hello. With Topuria, Volkanovski plans to play the teacher role.

“Prediction is I teach him a good lesson,” Volkanovski said. “He’s gonna be embarrassed, eat some of his words, and it’s gonna be maybe the start of his journey. He’s young, he is confident, I’ll humble him, he’ll bounce back and start after I give him a good beating. Round two, I think. I think I crumble him in the first.

“I’m not saying that he’s gonna be an easy fight, but I think just how confident he is, he hasn’t been able to prove that. I prove that every time I step in this gym. I push myself to the limits. I don’t know if he does. He doesn’t act like it so I’m gonna push him, and I think I crumble him inside one and I get the finish soon after that.”

TOP STORIES

Game. MMA world reacts to Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win: ‘Where is the UFC 300 main event fight announcement?’

Swerve. Jon Jones says he turned down UFC 300 headliner, future fight against Tom Aspinall ‘not off the table’

Resume. Report: Israel Adesanya’s self-titled New Zealand subdivision latest addition to $20M portfolio

Silly. Donald Cerrone endorses Power Slap if you want to ‘hear CTE brain damage’: ‘Not even I would do this’

Upset. Jack Hermansson refused to be ‘stepping stone’ for Joe Pyfer, calls for fights with Nassourdine Imavov or Khamzat Chimaev

Comeback. Kevin Lee explains decision to return from retirement, reveals timeline to fight again after ACL surgery

Planning. Coach: Ilia Topuria’s style is ‘a good fight’ for Sean O’Malley — and Topuria knows it

$$$. UFC Vegas 86 bonuses: Dan Ige lives up to his nickname with monster $50,000 knockout

Lesson. ‘Different ball game’: Pros react to Jack Hermansson’s gutsy upset win over Joe Pyfer at UFC Vegas 86

VIDEO STEW

UFC Vegas 86 Post Show.

UFC 298 Countdown.

Class with Jones.

Sugar Champ Camp.

Wrestling.

Pereira’s checks.

An Almighty Food Tour

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Sightseeing.

Faceoff.

New Year.

Artsy.

Return.

Little by little.

Very much so.

Damn.

Holy shit. 31 seconds of madness between Jayden Martin and Luis Guzman ends with a brutal KO by Martin. #BFL79 pic.twitter.com/WFMLfU9oUv — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 9, 2024

Stupid choices get you stupid results.

Sneako spars former UFC champ Sean Strickland pic.twitter.com/NYGDs6q8oJ — AISNEAKIO (@AISneakio) February 9, 2024

And the follow-up rant.

You lost to a part time boxer..... lmao......... don't forget that... https://t.co/5fDBF6KhZv — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 9, 2024

Jake "I'm gonna pad my record with a part time boxer"



Part time boxer off the couch wins lmao...... https://t.co/hV6uxLW8yO — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 9, 2024

Real talk... jokes aside.. Jake Paul is an utter fucking joke..... You box small retired old mma fighters and you sell sugar water to kids.. If it were legal I'd take your fucking life with a smile on my face. Is there any place on this earth I can take this man's life and walk? — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 9, 2024

Actually Jake I'll make you a better deal because money can't buy happiness and you have plenty of it and youre still a cunt....... No cameras, me and you in a desert.... That would buy my happiness... No Instagram, no likes, no games.... Just you that's what I want....... — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 9, 2024

I wish we can go back to the days were shit people would just die...... Our founding fathers would of murdered him long ago legally. Instead you have to listen to them talk on Twitter across the country. https://t.co/0gdV5Sze8F — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 9, 2024

There are lots of true fans that love combat sports



But some of you guys



You should of been left in a condom



For the ones that are self aware, do you ever lay in bed after being a worthless troll and question why you exist on this earth? It's a tragedy you're alive :/ — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 9, 2024

I want to conclude this, I want you all to understand the phenomenon that is Jake. You're a professional troll, you fight retired small MMA fighters because you're a troll but the worst part of it all is that you're a cancer. You inspire people to accomplish nothing, to be… — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 10, 2024

Anywhere.

Man excited to get back in the cage, or ring. Hopefully @BellatorMMA @PFLMMA or @rizin_PR can get me in, in April or May. Shoot if interested @acamma said they will give me a fight if my promoters were willing to loan me out for one fight! — Juan Archuleta (@jarchmma) February 10, 2024

Random Thatch sighting.

Bendo and Brandon Thatch reunite 9 years later #LFA179 pic.twitter.com/Osxev7GEMY — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 10, 2024

He went into business for himself!

Renato Moicano is the best commentator ever pic.twitter.com/0PWel1FqzK — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) February 10, 2024

I watched. You were GREAT. https://t.co/LFVIeW6pRY — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) February 10, 2024

Bad news.

Saw the GOAT @CrisCyborg today



She also believes the Niners will win the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/WxL19swKNJ — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) February 10, 2024

Juice week.

The Usada is gone..but the Secret Juice remains intangible! pic.twitter.com/vxAa4hH5hm — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) February 11, 2024

Staying busy.

Zero creativity.

Learning lesson.

Joe Pyfer’s response to his loss at #UFCVegas86 pic.twitter.com/krginPS7PH — MMA Mania (@mmamania) February 11, 2024

Another year.

Heavyweight gilly?!

Jared Vanderaa picked up a submission win last night at Fierce Fighting Championship 30 pic.twitter.com/Qt9el80nhB — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) February 11, 2024

Should be good.

As a die hard volkanovski fan, gotta admit I’m abit nervous for next weekend. Very exciting stuff — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) February 11, 2024

Not bad.

Honored to be part of this elite group.

OSU pic.twitter.com/mIMbWadNRW — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) February 12, 2024

History.

On Feb 10, 2007 I fought and won against Julie Kedzie on Showtime making it a ground breaking moment for women in the mixed martial arts. This is a fight I believe will go down in history as the fight that changed the game for female mma fighters, yes the Cyborg fight was… pic.twitter.com/J2LtlZmlse — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) February 10, 2024

I’ll never forget our conversation about 5 minute rounds, which I and several others were fighting for, when a few promoters were trying to short change the women, only allowing them to fight 3 minute rounds. You helped us win that battle, and 5 minute rounds became the norm.… — Tara LaRosa (@TaraLaRosa) February 10, 2024

Right.

This day and age? Never. — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) February 12, 2024

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Philipe Lins (17-5) vs. Ion Cutelaba (17-9-1, 1 NC); UFC 299, March 9

Igor Da Silva (8-0) vs. André Lima (7-0); UFC Vegas 89, March 23

Maheshate Hayisaer (9-3) vs. Gabriel Benitez (23-12); UFC Fight Night, April 27

Joanderson Brito (16-3-1) vs. Jack Shore (17-1); UFC 301, May 4

Jake Hadley (10-2) vs. Charles Johnson (14-6); UFC Fight Night, May 11

Emily Ducote (13-8) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (10-5); UFC Fight Night, May 18

Joselyne Edwards (13-5) vs. Ailín Pérez (9-2); UFC 302, June 1

FINAL THOUGHTS

I think Volkanovski vs. Topuria has the potential to be one of those Fight of the Year caliber battles or a lopsided beating in either direction. No other option (knock on wood).

Also, Strickland gets triggered in bizarre ways, man.

Thanks for reading and happy Monday! Who all watched the game last night?

POLL POSITION

Last Week’s Results:

Friday: 54% of 335 total votes answered “Joe Pyfer and Dan Ige” when asked, “Who wins at UFC Vegas 86?” Jack Hermansson defeated Pyfer via unanimous decision and Ige defeated Andre Fili via first-round knockout (punch) at 2:43.

56% of 218 total votes answered “Kansas City Chiefs” when asked, “Who wins Super Bowl LVIII?” The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 25-22 with three seconds left in overtime.

Thursday: 63% of 419 total votes answered “No” when asked, “Do you believe Colby Covington’s injury claims?”

Wednesday: 74% of 527 total votes answered “Tony Ferguson” when asked, “Who of the three that he mentioned interests you most for Kevin Lee?”

Tuesday: 55% of 679 total votes answered “Winner of Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry” when asked, “Who should Colby Covington fight next?”

Monday: 57% of 368 total votes answered “Yes” when asked, “Is Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera the biggest fight in the UFC bantamweight division?”

