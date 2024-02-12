 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski predicts UFC 298 result, says Ilia Topuria is ‘gonna be embarrassed’

UFC 298 Media Opportunity Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Alexander Volkanovski has a chip on his shoulder ahead of his big featherweight title defense at UFC 298 this Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif.

“The Great” 26-3 Australian legend isn’t old. He isn’t bad. He isn’t washed up. He isn’t any of these narratives he may have created in his head or been told by deluded voices before taking on the undefeated 14-0 Spanish superstar Ilia Topuria. Volkanovski is still the 145-pound champion of the world, a supremely well-rounded fighter, and quite literally what his nickname indicates.

Volkanovski, 35, is a proven master of this mixed martial arts things we know and love, which makes sense to see how he’s built and found motivation in these fictitious manners. Few if any of his previous opponents have presented such an unshakeable confidence as the 27-year-old Topuria. Sure, Brian Ortega slightly got under Volkanovski’s skin throughout the pair’s build through The Ultimate Fighter 29 (TUF) in 2021. What makes this defense different is the combination of Topuria’s talent level and confidence plus Volkanovski's return to the division after a tough first-round knockout at lightweight against the champion, Islam Makhachev.

No mental struggles, no short notice, and no boozing around, this one has Volkanovski chomping at the bit.

“The good thing is about someone like that, I’m always trying to fight or find a No. 1 guy,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “A clear contender for me to face in this featherweight division and Ilia is it, right? He was the next, it’s clear. They signed the date. I actually wanted him straight after Yair [Rodriguez]. I told him come jump the fence and get a faceoff because he was undefeated. I didn’t want anyone else fighting him. I wanted to make sure I got a young, hungry undefeated guy that’s got hype around him.

“He likes to talk. So, it’s easy to get motivated for this, right? I need to do nothing to hype up this fight. Let him do the talking and I’ll do the walking February 17, 18 in Australia. Do work, humble him, and show the world again — remind them and let him know that he’s still got a way’s to go until he’s up at the top. I’m gonna show him that.”

Volkanovski rebounded spectacularly after his first loss to Makhachev by unanimous decision at UFC 284 one year ago today. The featherweight king went on to International Fight Week 2023 and walloped his interim champion opponent Rodriguez. The third-round TKO stoppage was one of Volkanovski’s best performances and silenced doubters who thought he’d finally be unseated after he lost for the first time in the octagon.

Rodriguez is a more experienced and established fighter than Topuria at this point and has had his growing pains. Former champions Frankie Edgar and Max Holloway say hello. With Topuria, Volkanovski plans to play the teacher role.

“Prediction is I teach him a good lesson,” Volkanovski said. “He’s gonna be embarrassed, eat some of his words, and it’s gonna be maybe the start of his journey. He’s young, he is confident, I’ll humble him, he’ll bounce back and start after I give him a good beating. Round two, I think. I think I crumble him in the first.

“I’m not saying that he’s gonna be an easy fight, but I think just how confident he is, he hasn’t been able to prove that. I prove that every time I step in this gym. I push myself to the limits. I don’t know if he does. He doesn’t act like it so I’m gonna push him, and I think I crumble him inside one and I get the finish soon after that.”

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Philipe Lins (17-5) vs. Ion Cutelaba (17-9-1, 1 NC); UFC 299, March 9

Igor Da Silva (8-0) vs. André Lima (7-0); UFC Vegas 89, March 23

Maheshate Hayisaer (9-3) vs. Gabriel Benitez (23-12); UFC Fight Night, April 27

Joanderson Brito (16-3-1) vs. Jack Shore (17-1); UFC 301, May 4

Jake Hadley (10-2) vs. Charles Johnson (14-6); UFC Fight Night, May 11

Emily Ducote (13-8) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (10-5); UFC Fight Night, May 18

Joselyne Edwards (13-5) vs. Ailín Pérez (9-2); UFC 302, June 1

FINAL THOUGHTS

I think Volkanovski vs. Topuria has the potential to be one of those Fight of the Year caliber battles or a lopsided beating in either direction. No other option (knock on wood).

Also, Strickland gets triggered in bizarre ways, man.

Thanks for reading and happy Monday! Who all watched the game last night?

