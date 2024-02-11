MMA world reacts to Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win: ‘Where is the UFC 300 main event fight announcement?’

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again Super Bowl champions and the MMA world is reacting.

On Sunday night, the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 22-19 in an overtime game for the ages. Patrick Mahomes threw for 333 yards and the game winning touchdown and the MMA world was watching, with several prominent figures rooting the Chiefs on and a few other notable fighters with a less charitable viewing of the event.

Stockton native Nate Diaz was the most vociferous in his displeasure as his fellow California’s fell just short, but mostly fighters were just disappointed that the rumor of a UFC 300 main event fight announcement did not come to fruition. Instead, UFC 300 remains without a main event, and Kansas City has become the first repeat champions in the NFL in nearly 20 years.

Check out the best social media reactions from the MMA community below.

Where is the #UFC300 main event fight announcement? #SuperBowl2024 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) February 12, 2024

Did anyone catch the ufc 300 Main event announcement — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) February 12, 2024

Fuck the chiefs

NinerGang — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 12, 2024

This Super Bowl game has me stressed!!! what a great game! — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) February 12, 2024

Omggggg this is loccoooo — Valerie Loureda (@lolavicewwe) February 12, 2024

Scripted smh lol — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 12, 2024

THIS WAS THE CHIEFS WORST TEAM . NFL TEAMS ARE IN TROUBLE NEXT YEAR ! THEY WILL SURE UP THEIR HOLES, VETS WILL TAKE LESS TO PLAY WITH MAHOMES ! #SuperBowl — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 12, 2024

Kyle Shanahan is show muscles.



Regular season offensive genius.



Post season SB dud. — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) February 12, 2024

Patrick Mahomes throws for over 300 yards en route to winning the Super Bowl. Great game, what a treat. #300 https://t.co/VghT2EJz4C — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 12, 2024

Travis Kelce owes Andy Reid a huge apology . My favorite football coach of all time . We go back to Andy Reid and Donovan McNabb in Philly ! #SuperBowl — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 12, 2024

If y’all thought the 49ers were gonna beat Taylor swift and Pfizer yall must be new here — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 12, 2024