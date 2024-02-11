Watch Bogdan Guskov celebrate with lookalike Anthony Smith after UFC Vegas 86 win

Bogdan Guskov met up with a familiar face after scoring his first UFC victory.

Much has been made of the physical similarities between light heavyweights Guskov and Anthony Smith, so it was inevitable that the two would cross paths. Sure enough, they met up Saturday night following Guskov’s impressive first-round knockout of Zac Pauga, and UFC broadcaster Karyn Bryant was on hand to capture the moment.

Watch video of Guskov and Smith becoming fast friends below.

Bryant jokingly pointed out that Guskov and Smith are not the same person, to which Smith replied, “We’re close though.”

Guskov then said, “Maybe I am young, this is ‘old lion,’” in reference to Smith’s “Lionheart” nickname.

After watching Guskov improve to 15-3 with his 13th career knockout victory, Smith acknowledged that the 31-year-old light heavyweight could be climbing the contender charts soon.

“He looked incredible,” Smith said.

After his win, Guskov actually mentioned the possibility of a fight with Smith speaking to the media backstage at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Smith is a one-time UFC title challenger who currently holds the No. 12 spot in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, so if Guskov were to be granted the opportunity to fight Smith, it could quickly boost his profile.