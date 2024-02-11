Report: Israel Adesanya’s self-titled New Zealand subdivision latest addition to $20M portfolio

Israel Adesanya remains on a self-imposed hiatus from fighting, but he’s been keeping busy in the meantime.

According to a report by Stuff, Adesanya has built an impressive real estate portfolio in New Zealand, with the latest addition being a build-to-rent subdivision in Palmerston North on North Island. The subdivision is called “Adesanya Close,” named after the two-time UFC middleweight champion.

Stuff spoke to property manager Wade Thompson, who said the Adesanya Close listing received 3000 views this past December and that three of seven units have already been purchased. The article also cites property records that estimate Adesanya’s real estate investments to be valued at north of $20 million.

Adesanya’s business savvy should come as no surprise to those who have followed the dealings of the UFC superstar. In February 2022, ahead of his UFC 271 rematch with Robert Whittaker, Adesanya’s manager said that the fighter signed a contract that is “one of the most lucrative multi-fight deals in company history,” making him “one of the top paid athletes in the history of mixed martial arts.”

Thompson added that Adesanya likely owns well over 19 properties “from Auckland to Dunedin.”

Adesanya has become known for juggling multiple projects, including signing a deal with sports apparel brand Puma in 2020 and promoting a documentary about his life title Stylebender, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last June.

He recently announced that he is taking a break from competition following a title fight loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 this past September. However, Adesanya has hinted in subsequent interviews that his hiatus could end sooner than expected.