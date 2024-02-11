UFC Vegas 86 post-fight show: Reaction to Jack Hermansson’s gritty upset win over Joe Pyfer

Jack Hermansson reminded fans why he’s been a fixture in the UFC’s middleweight rankings by battling through early adversity to steal momentum before outworking the dangerous Joe Pyfer over 25 minutes in the main event of UFC Vegas 86.

Following Saturday’s Fight Night event at the UFC APEX, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Eric Jackman, and Alexander K. Lee react to Hermansson’s veteran showing in victory, discuss what we learned about Pyfer in defeat, and why people shouldn’t be too quick to write him off. Additionally, the panel talks Dan Ige’s brutal first-round knockout win over Andre Fili in the co-main event, other standout performances from the likes of Gregory Rodrigues, Rodolfo Vieira, Carlos Prates, Bogdan Guskov, along with additional takeaways from the UFC’s final stop on the road to UFC 298.

Catch the UFC Vegas 86 post-fight show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.