UFC Vegas 86 bonuses: Dan Ige lives up to his nickname with monster $50,000 knockout

Dan Ige earned his nickname for a reason.

The veteran featherweight, who goes by the moniker “50K,” cashed the fourth post-fight bonus of his UFC career on Saturday for his monster first-round knockout of Andre Fili in UFC Vegas 86’s co-main event. Ige scored an extra $50,000 in Performance of the Night earnings for his handiwork, which pushed his record to 3-1 over his past four UFC bouts.

Ige headlined a group of four Performance of the Night winners, joining the likes of Rodolfo Vieira, Carlos Prates, and Bogdan Guskov, all of whom earned $50,000 bonuses.

Vieira opened the night’s main card with a first-round submission of Armen Petrosyan, while Prates and Guskov both scored highlight-reel knockouts of Trevin Giles and Zac Pauga on the undercard, respectively.

UFC Vegas 86 took place Feb. 10 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Middleweight veteran Jack Hermasson gutted out a come-from-behind win over Joe Pyfer in the evening’s main event.