Watch Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 86, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer took place Feb. 10 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Longtime UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson (24-8) took on hard-hitting up-and-comer Joe Pyfer (12-3) in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

Here we GO! Hermansson vs Pyfer starts right now at #UFCVegas86 ! pic.twitter.com/czLOaB4yi9

For more on Hermansson vs. Pyfer, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck.

Round 1: Intense final faceoff and we’re off. Hard leg kick from Pyfer, and another, plus a hard left hook behind it from Pyfer that got Hermansson’s attention. Hermansson answers with a leg kick, Pyfer answers with one of his own, but Hermansson marching forward and lands a stiff jab.

Body kick from Hermansson, Pyfer drills him with another leg kick, then a left hook. Hermansson showing some solid durability early because Pyfer is hitting him hard, as he does once more with a left hook. We have a low blow but Pyfer shakes it right off and the delay is only 12 seconds or so.

Nice exchange from both guys, but you can see Hermansson’s facial expressions change with every shot Pyfer lands. Hermansson could be busier, but perhaps this is a strategy to try and extend Pyfer into the later rounds. We shall see. Final minute of the round, Pyfer just misses a big right hand, Hermansson grazes him with a left counter, Pyfer delivers two clean jabs, and a right hand. That’s the horn as Pyfer gives Hermansson a look of, “I’ll see you soon.”

MMAFighting scores it 10-9 for Pyfer.

Round 2: Good start for Pyfer, we’ll see how Hermansson responds. We’re off and Hermansson lands a left kick to the lead leg of Pyfer. Big combination from Pyfer with the right hand capping it off nicely. Again, Hermansson eats it like a champ and shoots for a single. High crotch, Pyfer defends and separates. Looks like Pyfer has a small cut on his right eye, but nothing to worry about.

Hermansson is the one moving forward, both guys check the other’s leg kick attempts, and then both land jabs. Pyfer nearly lands a massive uppercut, but lands a heavy leg kick, Hermansson lands one on the calf area of Pyfer in return.

Under two minutes to go, Pyfer slowing a tad, but he’s likely conserving energy. Hermansson is starting to figure out Pyfer’s timing a bit from a defensive end, but he’s not really throwing much in return. Pyfer throws a flurry, but Hermansson blocks most of the shots. Nice right hand from Hermansson who is having a much better round, but not a ton of offense. Horn sounds.

MMAFighting scores it 10-9, 20-18 overall for Pyfer.

Round 3: For those who wanted to see Pyfer enter Round 3, you got your wish. Hermansson marching forward with more intent, throwing a combination. Pyfer throwing heavy shots to the body and up top, but Hermansson avoids major damage. Nice leg kick from “The Joker” but not a ton behind it. Pyfer throwing hard shots, but mostly single shots, but a nice jab, Hermansson lands a beautiful right hand, his best shot of the fight. Another goood right from Hermansson and another hard leg kick. Pressure rising from Hermansson and lands a punch to the eye of Pyfer, who thought it was a poke. Replay shows it wasn’t.

Hermansson is turning it on now. Hard jab, and Pyfer’s nose is showing the remnants. Pyfer tries to return and grazes his opponent, but Hermansson is stealing momentum.

Final 40 seconds, Pyfer lands a nice jab, Hermansson felt that one, but he’s fine and seems like this is what he was hoping for. Hermansson marches forward with a hard jacb, Pyfer shoots, Hermansson lands an uppercut and a jumping knee before the horn sounds. Big swing round for the vet.

MMAFighting scores it 10-9 Hermansson, 29-28 Pyfer overall.

Round 4: Let’s see how Pyfer bounces back as he enters the championship rounds for the first time.

Hermansson now the live favorite at -230 and he looks like he knows it as he gets right in Pyfer’s face. Hermansson landing jabs at will, then a hard leg kick. Another jab from Hermansson as his technique is getting the best of Pyfer and his power shots. Superman-ish jab from Hermansson lands flush. Big calf kick from Hermansson, Pyfer throws a right then ties Hermansson up. They clinch against the fence, and Hermansson seems just fine with this as they separate. Jab from Pyfer, answer from Hermansson, plus a clean right hand behind it.

Pyfer ties him up to the fence and Hermansson separates. Pyfer moving forward and throws a hard leg kick. To the center of the octagon they go, and now Jack being the aggressor. Pyfer misses wild with a right hand, Hermansson counters with a jab. Pyfer now switching stances after all of the calf kicks he’s taken. Hermansson getting more of the momentum late in the round and Pyfer’s face is getting worse for wear as this fight moves on. Pyfer shoots, Hermansson defends. Final seconds, and Hermansson with another hard leg kick. We’re going into the fifth all even, more than likely.

MMAFighting scores it 10-9 Hermansson, 38-38 overall.

Round 5: Biggest five minutes of Pyfer’s career to this point, as his corner tells him, “You’re father doesn’t want to see you win.” Wow.

Both guys coming out with heavy shots. Hermansson marching forward and lands a leg kick. Hermansson keeping the same strategy of letting Pyfer throw power shots early, making his reads, and then attacking. Hermansson then lands two stiff jabs and a nasty leg kicks. Hermansson lands a hard right hand, Pyfer swings and misses, and eats a left hook. Hermansson beautifully times a shot, and gets an easy takedown. Halfway through the round and Pyfer needs to make something happen, and fast.

Hermansson heavy on top with short, grimy elbows and punches. Pyfer can’t get back up as the veteran is showing his octagon experience. Pyfer gets it to full guard, but he’s keeping Pyfer super uncomfortable.

Final 15 seconds and Hermansson still on top. He postures up, lands several straight punches and hammer fists, and that’s it. Hermansson certainly had that dog in him tonight, and barring some awful cards, he should win this one.

MMAFighting scores is 10-9, and the fight 48-47 overall for Hermansson.

Jack Hermansson def. Joe Pyfer via unanimous decision (48-47 x3)