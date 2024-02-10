‘Too freaking clean’: Pros react to Dan Ige’s one-shot knockout of Andre Fili at UFC Vegas 86

Dan Ige keeps reminding people that he’s called “50K” for a reason.

The featherweight veteran walloped Andre Fili on Saturday at UFC Vegas 86, capping off the evening’s co-main event with a dynamite right hand on the money that left Fili down for the count. Suffice to say, Ige’s wicked knockout blow had even his fellow fighters in awe.

UFC welterweight stars Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad both called for Ige to be granted a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, while Megan Anderson described the finishing punch as “too freaking clean.”

It was a statement win for Ige, who praised his onetime training partner Fili after the fight while joking that he had to finish quickly with his wife expecting a child soon. Ige has now won three of his past four fights, with two coming by way of knockout.

See the best social media reactions from the MMA community below.

Oh good lord Dan Ige that was too freaking clean.. #UFCVegas86 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) February 11, 2024

People are going to learn to stop calling out people you've trained with. Lol some of us are considerate training partners, but when there is money on the line... whelp.

Way to f'n go @Dynamitedan808 #UFCVegas86 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 11, 2024

FREEIGE . That was the easiest play of the day ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 11, 2024