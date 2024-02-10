 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Too freaking clean’: Pros react to Dan Ige’s one-shot knockout of Andre Fili at UFC Vegas 86

By Alexander K. Lee
Dan Ige and Andre Fili
Dan Ige and Andre Fili
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Dan Ige keeps reminding people that he’s called “50K” for a reason.

The featherweight veteran walloped Andre Fili on Saturday at UFC Vegas 86, capping off the evening’s co-main event with a dynamite right hand on the money that left Fili down for the count. Suffice to say, Ige’s wicked knockout blow had even his fellow fighters in awe.

UFC welterweight stars Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad both called for Ige to be granted a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, while Megan Anderson described the finishing punch as “too freaking clean.”

It was a statement win for Ige, who praised his onetime training partner Fili after the fight while joking that he had to finish quickly with his wife expecting a child soon. Ige has now won three of his past four fights, with two coming by way of knockout.

See the best social media reactions from the MMA community below.

