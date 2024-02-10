 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Different ball game’: Pros react to Jack Hermansson’s gutsy upset win over Joe Pyfer at UFC Vegas 86

By Alexander K. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson v Pyfer
Joe Pyfer and Jack Hermansson
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jack Hermansson held the gate firmly shut in the UFC Vegas 86 main event.

Facing red-hot prospect Joe Pyfer, Hermansson overcame a slow start to battle back in the final three rounds and claim a gutsy unanimous decision win. It looked as though Pyfer’s power would prevail early, but the more experienced Hermansson began to turn things around in Round 3 before pulling away on the scorecards in the final 10 minutes.

It was Hermansson’s 11th win in 17 UFC fights and he has now alternated wins and losses in his past nine. Living up to his nickname of “The Joker,” Hermansson is proving to be one of the most unpredictable and toughest outs in the UFC’s middleweight division.

Hermansson’s fellow fighters were thrilled by his effort, with most pointing out the vast gap in octagon time between the two headliners and how that affected the outcome.

Check out the best social media reactions from the MMA community below.

