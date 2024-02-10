‘Different ball game’: Pros react to Jack Hermansson’s gutsy upset win over Joe Pyfer at UFC Vegas 86

Jack Hermansson held the gate firmly shut in the UFC Vegas 86 main event.
Facing red-hot prospect Joe Pyfer, Hermansson overcame a slow start to battle back in the final three rounds and claim a gutsy unanimous decision win. It looked as though Pyfer’s power would prevail early, but the more experienced Hermansson began to turn things around in Round 3 before pulling away on the scorecards in the final 10 minutes.
It was Hermansson’s 11th win in 17 UFC fights and he has now alternated wins and losses in his past nine. Living up to his nickname of “The Joker,” Hermansson is proving to be one of the most unpredictable and toughest outs in the UFC’s middleweight division.
Hermansson’s fellow fighters were thrilled by his effort, with most pointing out the vast gap in octagon time between the two headliners and how that affected the outcome.
Check out the best social media reactions from the MMA community below.
It’s a different ball game when you get inside that top 10. I fought over a decade inside the TOP 10 . Not many can say they have , Even past champs . A lot have reached the high and faded big , then lose 8 in a row like Johnny Hendricks ! Joe will learn from this ! #MMA— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 11, 2024
Insane fight here! Jack Hermansson is a DAWG #UFCVegas86— Jasmine Jasudavicius (@JasJasudavicius) February 11, 2024
I've said it a thousand times, losing a round means nothing. And 5 round fights are a whole different monster. Way to go Jack, veteran performance, and Pyfer has nothing to be ashamed of. Big step up and he performed admirably.— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 11, 2024
Experience won this fight— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 11, 2024
Hermansson with the W— Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) February 11, 2024
Wow, what a fight! I counted Jack out after the first. Way to come back and prove me wrong! #UFCVegas86— Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) February 11, 2024
Hermansson doing his damn thing in the third! #UFCVegas86— Vince Morales (@vandetta135) February 11, 2024
Joe pyfer has real power and Jack has the experience. But pyfer is looking really composed. #ufcfightnight— Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) February 11, 2024
Best of the Rest
Gregory Rodrigues finishes Brad Tavares
Man he’s. A tank— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 11, 2024
What a KO by @gregory_mma ! So much power from Robocop!!#UFCVegas86— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) February 11, 2024
Brads a warrior.— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 11, 2024
Rodolfo Vieira uses his jiu-jitsu to dominate Armen Tsarukyan
Congrats bro! Another big submission. You’re the man! #UFCVegas86 @rodolfovieira89 pic.twitter.com/xPtYjnE8Mh— Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) February 11, 2024
Beautiful finish by Vieira #UFCVegas86 pic.twitter.com/SUFKmy3tBj— Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) February 11, 2024
Great submission by Vieira!#UFCVegas86— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) February 11, 2024
Rodolfo Viera is not a well rounded MMA fighter but his hip pressure, mount and top game is ELITE is he can get you there #UFCVegas86— Caolan Loughran (@DonCaolan135) February 11, 2024
Carlos Prates scores spectacular knockout in UFC debut
Prates just caught his river card to kill your pocket AAs . What a come back !— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 11, 2024
Prates was losing that too. What a KO #UFCVegas86— Vince Morales (@vandetta135) February 11, 2024
Right on the button— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 11, 2024
Bogdan Guskov KOs Zac Pauga with fearsome combination
Why was Pauga fighting a nightwalker anyway?? That man just rode in on a dead horse and was ready for battle— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 10, 2024
Good job Guskov #UFCVegas86— Volkan Oezdemir (@volkan_oezdemir) February 10, 2024
Wow— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 10, 2024
Hyder Amil impresses in UFC debut
Nah that first round was INSANE!! Sheeeesh!!#UFCVegas86— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 10, 2024
That was a great fight while it lasted #ufcvegas86— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 10, 2024
Wow this fights crazy— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 10, 2024
