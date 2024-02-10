‘Different ball game’: Pros react to Jack Hermansson’s gutsy upset win over Joe Pyfer at UFC Vegas 86

Jack Hermansson held the gate firmly shut in the UFC Vegas 86 main event.

Facing red-hot prospect Joe Pyfer, Hermansson overcame a slow start to battle back in the final three rounds and claim a gutsy unanimous decision win. It looked as though Pyfer’s power would prevail early, but the more experienced Hermansson began to turn things around in Round 3 before pulling away on the scorecards in the final 10 minutes.

It was Hermansson’s 11th win in 17 UFC fights and he has now alternated wins and losses in his past nine. Living up to his nickname of “The Joker,” Hermansson is proving to be one of the most unpredictable and toughest outs in the UFC’s middleweight division.

Hermansson’s fellow fighters were thrilled by his effort, with most pointing out the vast gap in octagon time between the two headliners and how that affected the outcome.

Check out the best social media reactions from the MMA community below.

It’s a different ball game when you get inside that top 10. I fought over a decade inside the TOP 10 . Not many can say they have , Even past champs . A lot have reached the high and faded big , then lose 8 in a row like Johnny Hendricks ! Joe will learn from this ! #MMA — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 11, 2024

Insane fight here! Jack Hermansson is a DAWG #UFCVegas86 — Jasmine Jasudavicius (@JasJasudavicius) February 11, 2024

I've said it a thousand times, losing a round means nothing. And 5 round fights are a whole different monster. Way to go Jack, veteran performance, and Pyfer has nothing to be ashamed of. Big step up and he performed admirably. — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 11, 2024

Experience won this fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 11, 2024

Hermansson with the W — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) February 11, 2024

Wow, what a fight! I counted Jack out after the first. Way to come back and prove me wrong! #UFCVegas86 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) February 11, 2024

Hermansson doing his damn thing in the third! #UFCVegas86 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) February 11, 2024

Joe pyfer has real power and Jack has the experience. But pyfer is looking really composed. #ufcfightnight — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) February 11, 2024

Best of the Rest

Gregory Rodrigues finishes Brad Tavares

Man he’s. A tank — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 11, 2024

What a KO by @gregory_mma ! So much power from Robocop!!#UFCVegas86 — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) February 11, 2024

Brads a warrior. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 11, 2024

Rodolfo Vieira uses his jiu-jitsu to dominate Armen Tsarukyan

Great submission by Vieira!#UFCVegas86 — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) February 11, 2024

Rodolfo Viera is not a well rounded MMA fighter but his hip pressure, mount and top game is ELITE is he can get you there #UFCVegas86 — Caolan Loughran (@DonCaolan135) February 11, 2024

Carlos Prates scores spectacular knockout in UFC debut

Prates just caught his river card to kill your pocket AAs . What a come back ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 11, 2024

Prates was losing that too. What a KO #UFCVegas86 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) February 11, 2024

Right on the button — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 11, 2024

Bogdan Guskov KOs Zac Pauga with fearsome combination

Why was Pauga fighting a nightwalker anyway?? That man just rode in on a dead horse and was ready for battle — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 10, 2024

Good job Guskov #UFCVegas86 — Volkan Oezdemir (@volkan_oezdemir) February 10, 2024

Wow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 10, 2024

Hyder Amil impresses in UFC debut

Nah that first round was INSANE!! Sheeeesh!!#UFCVegas86 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 10, 2024

That was a great fight while it lasted #ufcvegas86 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 10, 2024