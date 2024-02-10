UFC Vegas 86 video: Carlos Prates puts Trevin Giles to sleep with piston left hand

Carlos Prates delivered a brutal knockout in his octagon debut.

Prates faced longtime UFC veteran Trevin Giles in the featured prelim of UFC Vegas 86 on Saturday at the APEX. After four consecutive fights went to the judges’ scorecards, Prates sent a jolt into the MMA community with a piston left hand that sent Giles to the mat and out cold in the second round.

Check out the video of Prates’ fight-ending punch in the video below.

A GIANT SHOT FROM CARLOS PRATES #UFCVegas86 pic.twitter.com/qA7zirbUBL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 11, 2024

With the win, Prates has won eight straight, with his past seven bouts not needing the scorecards nor even a third round. The 30-year-old punched his ticket to the UFC with a similar knockout punch, also in the second round, on the promotion’s Contender Series this past August against Mitch Ramirez.

In his 13th octagon appearance, Giles now holds a promotional record of 7-6. He has dropped two straight and four of six.