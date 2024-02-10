UFC Vegas 86 video: Bogdan Guskov caps off knockout combination with primal roar

Bogdan Guskov is making sure fans can’t blink when he’s fighting.

In a light heavyweight bout at UFC Vegas 86 on Saturday, Guskov added another first-round finish to his résumé with a blistering combination that left Zac Pauga down and dazed on the canvas.

Watch Guskov’s fiery knockout win below.

Though Pauga did his best to mix up his attacks and keep Guskov from finding a rhythm, he couldn’t avoid Guskov’s power shots for long, and the action shifted dramatically when Pauga was caught with a crisp one-two combination. More hard head shots followed, causing Pauga to crumble, and when it was clear he wasn’t going to recover, Guskov let out a loud shout in triumph rather than throw another unnecessary strike.

The official time of the stoppage was 3:38 of Round 1.

This is Guskov’s first UFC win after an unsuccessful debut against Volkan Oezdemir this past September. He was understandably excited after, calling in-cage interviewer Daniel Cormier his “idol” and declaring that the victory “was more good than sex.”

Guskov is now 15-3 as a pro, with his past seven fights all ending inside the opening round. Pauga falls to 1-3 inside the octagon.