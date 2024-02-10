UFC Vegas 86 video: Hyder Amil batters bloody Fernie Garcia for brutal knockout

Hyder Amil was relentless in his first UFC fight.

The recent Contender Series signing showed off his impressive offensive skills on Saturday, needing less than two rounds to put away short-notice replacement Fernie Garcia at UFC Vegas 86. Amil battered Garcia from all angles to earn the stoppage at the 2:12 mark of Round 2 of their featherweight contest.

Watch the finish below.

Amil nearly finished the fight at the close of an exciting first round that saw both men attack with submissions on the ground and throw hands on the feet. With less than 30 seconds remaining in Round 1, Amil landed a nasty soccer kick to the body of the grounded Garcia and followed with ground-and-pound before being halted by the buzzer.

The pace didn’t slow in the second, as Amil continued to attack Garcia’s body and fire head shots. A wounded Garcia was in survival mode as he stood and traded, but Amil was clearly landing the harder strikes with more consistency. A damaging Amil flurry eventually prompted referee Mark Smith to step in, with Garcia reeling against the fence.

Amil improves to 9-0 as a pro in his first UFC fight since earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series this past August.

On the other side, Garcia remains winless in four UFC outings. He stepped in on eight days’ notice for Melsik Baghdasaryan, himself a replacement for Shayilan Nuerdanbieke.