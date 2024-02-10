UFC Vegas 86 results: Daniel Marcos vs. Aoriqileng ends in no-contest following repeated low blows

It’s going to be a long ride home for Aoriqileng after he absorbed a pair of low blows that forced referee Jason Herzog to stop his fight with Daniel Marcos at UFC Vegas 86.

The unfortunate end came after several unintentional fouls were committed, including groin shots from both fighters as well as an eye poke. Aoriqileng had just bounced back from a low blow when he attempted to jump into one of his strikes at the same time Marcos threw a kick.

Marcos’ foot ended up connecting flush with Aoriqileng’s groin and he immediately winced in pain as Herzog jumped between the fighters to pause the action.

Marcos vs. Aoriqileng was called a no contest due to an unintentional foul #UFCVegas86 pic.twitter.com/kCrxNvOf2I — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 10, 2024

As Aoriqileng recovered, Herzog warned both fighters that this was going to be his final warning and any further fouls committed — unintentional or not — would result in a point deduction. He never got the chance to implement that plan, however, as the 30-year-old bantamweight from China struggled to even get back to his feet after absorbing his second low blow.

Fighters are given five full minutes to recover, but Aoriqileng was still struggling to move around after the long break, which forced Herzog to wave off the fight and stop the contest.

The end officially came at 3:28 in the second round, with the fight being declared a no-contest.

It certainly wasn’t the result either fighter wanted, but it was clear that Aoriqileng was dealing with some serious pain from the low blows and he was unable to continue.