UFC Vegas 86 live blog: Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer

This is the UFC Vegas 86 live blog for Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer, the middleweight headliner for Saturday’s Fight Night event at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Hermansson hopes to return to form after alternating wins and losses over his past eight UFC bouts. The 35-year-old missed all of 2023 due to injury. In his most recent appearance, Hermansson was stopped by Roman Dolidze at UFC Orlando in December 2022.

Pyfer enters his first UFC main event riding an impressive five-fight win streak, including three consecutive finishes since beginning his promotional run after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, and catching the UFC CEO’s eye in the process. “Bodybagz” will likely become a title threat if he defeats the perennial contender Hermansson in what will be the 27-year-old’s biggest step up in competition of his career.

Check out the UFC Vegas 86 live blog below.