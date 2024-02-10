Sean Strickland confronts ‘goth South Park character’ Machine Gun Kelly: ‘I’m easy to find, vampire man’

Sean Strickland just can’t help himself.

On Friday, mere hours after the former UFC middleweight champion bloodied a YouTube streamer in a viral sparring match then sent death threats to Jake Paul, Strickland found himself in another spat, this time with Grammy nominated musician Machine Gun Kelly.

In a video captured by Inside Fighting, Strickland can be seen confronting MGK at a Power Slap event at Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas. Although it’s unclear what exactly was said, the former champ can be heard calling MGK “weird” and a “weirdo,” and insulting his outfit. As he walks away, Strickland can be heard shouting back, “I don’t know who the f*** that guy is. I’m easy to find, vampire man.” Watch the whole exchange above.

When asked what happened between the ex-champ and MGK, UFC president Dana White dismissed the entire scene as more of Strickland just being Strickland.

“You can’t bring Sean Strickland around any other human beings,” White said Friday night. “You know what I mean? It has nothing to do with Machine Gun Kelly. It’s about humans.”

As he often does, Strickland then took to social media to further insult the musician, posting that MGK dresses like a “goth South Park character” and dragging MGK’s fiancée, Transformers star Megan Fox, into the conversation.

I almost hit a vampire tonight... lol! They said his name is machine gun kelly.. How do you have a dope ass name and dress like a 13 goth south park character?!? — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 10, 2024

You guys what the fuck is going on.......... Transformers Megan Fox is with that thing..... what the actual fuck has happened to the world?! What did I miss? Is she OK? Is this man the devil? @meganfox are you ok? Do you need assistance?! — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 10, 2024

Man I just found out about Megan... Daa fuck has happened since transformers?! I'm done... goodnight.. fuck... fuck.... I'm done... pic.twitter.com/hCMSPR3Vt2 — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 10, 2024

Strickland, 32, dropped his UFC middleweight title in a split decision defeat to Dricus du Plessis in his most recent bout this past January at UFC 297.