UFC Vegas 86 Results: Hermansson vs. Pyfer

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 86 results, a live blog of the main event, and more from the UFC Apex on Saturday in Las Vegas.
In the main event, Jack Hermansson will try to cool off Joe Pyfer in a middleweight contest. Hermansson has lost three of his past five fights, while Pyfer has won five straight fights.
Featherweights Dan Ige and Andre Fili will clash in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Vegas 86 results below.
Main card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer
Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili
Robert Bryczek vs. Ihor Potieria
Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Michael Johnson vs. Darrius Flowers
Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Trevin Giles vs. Carlos Prates
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Bruna Brasil
Devin Clark vs. Marcin Prachnio
Max Griffin vs. Jeremiah Wells
Loading comments...