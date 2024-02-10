UFC Vegas 86 Results: Hermansson vs. Pyfer

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 86 results, a live blog of the main event, and more from the UFC Apex on Saturday in Las Vegas.

In the main event, Jack Hermansson will try to cool off Joe Pyfer in a middleweight contest. Hermansson has lost three of his past five fights, while Pyfer has won five straight fights.

Featherweights Dan Ige and Andre Fili will clash in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Vegas 86 results below.

Main card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer

Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili

Robert Bryczek vs. Ihor Potieria

Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Michael Johnson vs. Darrius Flowers

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Trevin Giles vs. Carlos Prates

Bolaji Oki vs. Timothy Cuamba

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Bruna Brasil

Devin Clark vs. Marcin Prachnio

Max Griffin vs. Jeremiah Wells

Zac Pauga vs. Bogdan Guskov

Hyder Amil vs. Fernie Garcia

Daniel Marcos vs. Aoriqileng