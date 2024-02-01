Sean O’Malley, Chael Sonnen offer Cory Sandhagen advice on seeking UFC fame

Sean O’Malley offered some advice to Cory Sandhagen after the bantamweight contender said he was looking for some “famous guy leverage” to get better opportunities in his career.
As he recovers from a pair of surgeries on his arm, Sandhagen joked he might need to get face tattoos – or start hanging out with famous rappers – so he could earn preferential treatment from the UFC. The comments were made after Sandhagen addressed his past fight booking with Umar Nurmagomedov, who holds a perfect 4-0 resume in the UFC but hasn’t yet established himself against the best fighters in the division.
“[Umar] has famous guy leverage, good on him,” Sandhagen said referencing Nurmagomedov’s famous last name. “I’m going to try to scoop up some of that famous leverage this year so that there’s no question, ‘Cory fights for the belt next.’”
That caught the attention of the UFC bantamweight champion, who is preparing to defend his title in a rematch against Chito Vera in March at UFC 299. He fired back at Sandhagen with a harsh reminder that winning the marquee fights would make a bigger difference in his push for a title shot.
“Face tat might help,” O’Malley wrote on Twitter. “[Knocking out Aljamain Sterling] or beating [Petr Yan] might help also. I don’t know.”
Face tat might help. KOing Aljo or— Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) February 1, 2024
Beating Peter might help also IDK https://t.co/iXeuGwh8dR
Of course, the two fights O’Malley referenced are opponents he defeated – both of whom hold wins over Sandhagen in the past.
O’Malley beat Petr Yan to earn a bantamweight title shot and then knocked out Aljamain Sterling to claim the belt this past August. Meanwhile, Sandhagen suffered a first-round submission loss to Sterling and then fell to Yan in a five-round decision for the interim bantamweight title.
Multi-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen later chimed in when addressing Sandhagen’s remarks about seeking that “famous guy leverage.” He offered a multitude of responses — almost all in the form of a rhyming poem — as he took aim at Sandhagen’s game plan.
It ain't rocket science— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 31, 2024
Or nuclear fission
You got no friends or allies
In the entire division
One day YOU’RE gonna realize
On this you can bet
You don't get what you deserve, Son
You GET what you GET https://t.co/J5gpGHLBHu
You don't improve with age, boy— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 31, 2024
You ain't French wine
And it ain't like Country Dancin'
Where you get in line
It's more like rock & roll
Don't let a chance pass
You're Jungle Jim Morrison
or you're out on your ass https://t.co/J5gpGHLBHu
I should have made a case for myself— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 31, 2024
And told Rogan the truth
Now J'm down here at Pawn Stars
Hocking my one gold tooth https://t.co/J5gpGHLBHu
Robbin' Sweet-n'-Lows from Starbucks— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 31, 2024
Eatin' ketchup & rice
The guy I gave my shot to?
Bet HE's livin' nice https://t.co/J5gpGHLBHu
Your Rap Name should be— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 31, 2024
MC DIDNT FOLLOW MMA
NEWS https://t.co/J5gpGHLBHu
“Look up on my mantlepiece— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 31, 2024
There's no belt there
Somebody else is wearin' it
NOW I care
But when Rogan handed me the mic
what did I say?
Instrad of taking control of things
I gave it way” https://t.co/J5gpGHLBHu
Sonnen had some fun with Sandhagen, but there’s not much subtlety in O’Malley’s message. Because for all the grief he caught about being spoon-fed easier competition for most of his UFC career, he won the fights that mattered most.
As for Sandhagen, he’s currently riding a three-fight winning streak and hopes he’ll be considered the next in line for the title after O’Malley clashes with Vera at UFC 299.
Loading comments...