Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk pay-per-view price revealed

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are closing in on their long-awaited showdown.

On Thursday, the pay-per-view price for Fury vs. Usyk was revealed at $69.99 on both DAZN and PPV.com. That price point is slightly lower than the cost of Fury’s most recent bout against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, which was $79.99.

Fury vs. Usyk takes place Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The winner of the bout will be crowned as boxing’s unified heavyweight champion.

Fury (35-0, 24 KOs) is the current WBC heavyweight champion and boxing’s lineal heavyweight champion. Nicknamed “The Gypsy King,” the 35-year-old Englishman owns notable victories over Deontay Wilder (x2), Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian Whyte, Derek Chisora (x3), and Otto Wallin, among others. He defeated Ngannou via controversial split decision in October despite suffering a knockdown in the third round.

Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) currently holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight belts. An Olympic gold medalist, the 37-year-old Ukrainian twice defeated Anthony Joshua then knocked out Daniel Dubois following a successful run at cruiserweight that saw him become undisputed champion. Usyk also holds a heavyweight victory over Chisora.

The Fury vs. Usyk pay-per-view broadcast is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. ET.