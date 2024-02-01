Heck of a Morning: Will Nate Diaz return to the UFC in 2024?

With the UFC 300 main event still to be announced, many fans and pundits have declared that the biggest fight the promotion can put together for the card would be the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz? With Diaz seemingly wanting to do things more independently without being under contract with the UFC, but the door being still open following his departure, could Diaz find his way back in the octagon in 2024?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the chatter about a Diaz return to the company, why he doesn’t see it happening at UFC 300, or in 2024 at all, and if there’s a chance it could ever happen. Additionally, listener questions include the hesitation from the UFC to announce the UFC 300 main event, if there will ever be another McGregor-like star that emerges in the UFC, Kevin Lee announcing he’s coming out of retirement, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

