Between the Links: Chances Conor McGregor headlines UFC 300, UFC Vegas 85

After a rare weekend off for the UFC, the promotion returns to the APEX on Saturday for UFC Vegas 85. While there are some solid fights on the card, all eyes still seem to be fixated on the still-building UFC 300 lineup — which is still currently without a main event.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew return for a special fan Q&A edition of the program, where they answer your questions about UFC 300, Saturday’s Fight Night card headlined by Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov, Kayla Harrison’s upcoming UFC debut against Holly Holm at 135, and if her recent comments have made you more confident she’ll make the weight, if the UFC will end up putting Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 300 against Michael Chandler or another fighter, and anything else on your mind in the world of MMA and combat sports.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your pods.