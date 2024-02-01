Morning Report: Raquel Pennington expects Kayla Harrison ‘to be exposed a little bit’ in UFC

The UFC women’s bantamweight division has the potential to get hit with a splash of intrigue at UFC 300 in April.

That would be the best-case scenario, anyway. Therefore, the promotion’s newest big-name acquisition Kayla Harrison will have to get the job done against the division’s former champion, Holly Holm.

The debut will be more than just Harrison’s first fight in the octagon overall, but the PFL staple has never fought south of 145 pounds in her 17-fight career (16-1). As much of a hurdle as many are expecting the weight cut to be for the former two-time PFL lightweight champion, the difference in competition level and experienced fighters is a noteworthy factor. Current UFC bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington is no stranger to Holm as an opponent as the two have fought twice with Holm winning each encounter. “Rocky” expects there to be an adjustment period for the two-time Olympic gold medalist Judoka Harrison in the premier MMA organization.

“I feel like, as far as coming into the UFC, a lot of athletes haven’t truly been challenged, and I feel like she hasn’t truly been challenged in the PFL,” Pennington told Sirius XM’s Unlocking the Cage. “To now come in and have this platform, that’s going to give her a run for her money for sure. She has a huge hype following her, but I think she’s going to be exposed a little bit. First and foremost, the hardest part of this is making the weight.”

Holm remains a fixture atop the 135-pound weight class despite being 42 years old. Always known for her great striking game with her boxing and kickboxing backgrounds, Holm suffered an initial setback against Mayra Bueno Silva via a second-round guillotine choke in her last time out this past July. However, the result was overturned to a no contest after Bueno Silva failed a drug test for Ritalin.

Outside of a closely contested split decision loss to Ketlen Vieira, Holm has remained consistent in her performances going back to her last title fight against Amanda Nunes in 2019. As the only person to fight Holm twice in her career, Pennington sees the dangers for Harrison in the matchup.

“I feel like Holly is at a point in her career where she’s older, and I don’t mean that in any bad way, but things get tough when you get older as an athlete,” Pennington said. “It takes a different toll on your body and stuff, and she’s been around for a very long time. I feel like her last few fights, she hasn’t had that ‘it’ anymore. She’s been battling different injuries and stuff, and it just feels like she’s on her way out. But I feel like if Holly actually brings back the Holly that first came into the UFC and strikes with Kayla, it’s not going to go Kayla’s direction at all.”

