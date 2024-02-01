DAMN! They Were Good: Remembering Georges St-Pierre, the greatest of all-time

DAMN! They Were Good celebrates the careers of our favorite fighters in MMA history. On the 15th anniversary of his epic clash with B.J. Penn (and the 20th anniversary of his UFC debut), Jed Meshew is joined by Alexander K. Lee and Nick Baldwin to take a deep dive into Georges St-Pierre, the owner of the greatest single career in MMA history.

“The Prince That Was Promised” from almost the moment he stepped into the octagon for the first time, St-Pierre’s early career was more difficult that many remember. He failed in his first attempt to claim the welterweight title. Then, once he finally broke through and beat Matt Hughes, he lost the belt in his first title defense to Matt Serra in what remains the biggest upset in MMA history.

Setbacks like that could have broken a lesser fighter, but instead, they spurred St-Pierre on to even greater heights. He would reclaim the title and then put together one of the most dominant runs in the history of MMA, rewriting the record books and redefining what it means to be a professional cage fighter.

What were our favorite moments, where did St-Pierre fall short, and who exactly is Roberta Bondar? Listen in as we remember the spectacular career of one of MMA’s all time greats.

