Payton Talbott vs. Cameron Saaiman targeted for UFC Fight Night card on March 23

Payton Talbott and Cameron Saaiman will meet in a battle of bantamweight prospects at the UFC Fight Night card set for March 23 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Wednesday. Verbal agreements are in place from both fighters.

Undefeated with a perfect 7-0 record, Talbott will make his second UFC appearance after dispatching Nick Aguirre in impressive fashion with a third-round rear-naked choke submission this past November. That served as Talbott’s UFC debut after he scored a unanimous decision win over Reyes Cortez on the promotion’s Contender Series.

As for Saaiman, the 23-year-old South African fighter seeks to get back on track following the first loss of his career after falling to Christian Rodriguez back in October 2023. That loss stopped Saaiman’s undefeated run, which included three wins in the UFC with a pair of finishes along the way.

Talbott vs. Saaiman joins a growing lineup headed to the UFC APEX on March 23, with flyweights Rose Namajunas and Amanda Ribas set to serve as the five-round main event.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.