Sean Brady vs. Vicente Luque scrapped from UFC Atlantic City main event

The upcoming UFC Atlantic City card on March 30 needs a new main event.

The welterweight showdown between Sean Brady and Vicente Luque has been scrapped from the card with no word yet on a potential replacement for the UFC’s return to New Jersey.

Multiple sources confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Wednesday following an initial report from Harry Mac on Twitter

Despite the announcement that was made about the fight serving as the main event, sources told MMA Fighting that Brady never actually signed a bout agreement as he was still dealing with an injury following his recent win over Kelvin Gastelum.

Brady addressed the situation on Instagram.

“For everybody who keeps asking me about March 30 unfortunately I will not be fighting Vicente Luque,” Brady wrote. “I just need a little bit more time to let a nagging injury completely heal up. I will be ready to go end of April early May if he does not get into opponent, we can rebook.”

With Brady still injured, he will be unable to compete in March and there’s no word yet if Luque will remain on the card against a new opponent or not. Brady hails from nearby Philadelphia so he was a local attraction as the UFC returns to Atlantic City for the first time in nearly six years.

The co-main event on the card features a potential No. 1 contender’s fight at flyweight as New Jersey native Erin Blanchfield clashes with Manon Fiorot. It’s unclear if that fight might get bumped up to the main event slot or if the UFC will attempt to book a new matchup instead.

The UFC Atlantic City card takes place at the Boardwalk Hall on March 30