Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk cinematic trailer released

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is set to be one for the ages.

It’s only fitting that the promotion for the titanic heavyweight championship contest, which takes place Feb. 17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is appropriately cinematic — and that’s exactly how the fight is framed in a newly released trailer for the matchup.

Watch the epic clip below, which was released on social media by Saudi adviser Turki Alalshikh.

The long-awaited undisputed heavyweight battle #RingOfFire between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is set to unfold Let's get ready to RUUUUUMBLLEEEEEEE



النزال التاريخي المنتظر لبطولة الوزن الثقيل #RingOfFire بين تايسون فيوري وأوليكساندر اوزيك

نشوفكم جميعًا في المملكة… pic.twitter.com/FHkYT6tCHr — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) January 31, 2024

In the trailer, Fury and Usyk are presented as rivals in a Western setting (including a cameo from Fury’s father John), but that’s only the beginning. The scene soon transitions to homages to films such as Gladiator and Pirates of the Caribbean, with each change upping the stakes of what is one of 2024’s most highly anticipated boxing matchups. Fury and Usyk are even depicted as larger-than-life cartoons, which might not be far off from what fans will see when they step into the ring this February.

Fury and Usyk both enter their duel without a loss, with Fury coming off of a narrow split decision win over former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. While Fury has to prove he can bounce back from that near-upset, the stakes are even higher for Usyk, who brings multiple world titles to the bout in the hopes that he will take Fury’s WBC belt to claim undisputed status at heavyweight.