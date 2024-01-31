No Bets Barred: Will UFC Vegas 85 kick off the year of Georgian MMA?

After a week off following UFC 297, the No Bets Barred Boys are back with a full breakdown of this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 85, headlined by a middleweight matchup between Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov.

This week, hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew jump right into things by discussing what can only be described as an underwhelming fight card, featuring a limited number of name fighters. But you know what they say, sometimes those cards end up being the most fun, and even if it doesn’t, there are still 13 opportunities to get some money down this weekend, so the boys are here to help.

Is 2024 the year for Georgia MMA to take over? Can the co-main event live up to the hype or will Renato Moicano and Drew Dober disappoint? And just how faithful are the loyal citizens of Flyweight Under Nation? All this and more are discussed on this week’s episode.

Tune in for episode 76 of No Bets Barred.

