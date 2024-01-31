 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The MMA Hour with Raquel Pennington, Cory Sandhagen, Tatiana Suarez, Cassius Corrigan, and Conor Benn

By Ariel Helwani Updated
/ new

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

1:30 p.m.: UFC bantamweight standout Cory Sandhagen talks about the division and his next move.

2 p.m.: UFC strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez updates us on her injury and timeline for return.

2:20 p.m.: Suarez talks about her new HBO documentary, The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez, with director Cassius Corrigan.

2:30 p.m.: UFC bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington reflects on her title win and what’s next.

3 p.m.: On the Nose continues with more questions.

3:30 p.m.: Former boxing champ Conor Benn talks his upcoming bout with Peter Dobson on Saturday.

4 p.m.: Parlay boys return for best bets at UFC Apex 85.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting