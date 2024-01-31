The MMA Hour with Raquel Pennington, Cory Sandhagen, Tatiana Suarez, Cassius Corrigan, and Conor Benn

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

1:30 p.m.: UFC bantamweight standout Cory Sandhagen talks about the division and his next move.

2 p.m.: UFC strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez updates us on her injury and timeline for return.

2:20 p.m.: Suarez talks about her new HBO documentary, The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez, with director Cassius Corrigan.

2:30 p.m.: UFC bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington reflects on her title win and what’s next.

3 p.m.: On the Nose continues with more questions.

3:30 p.m.: Former boxing champ Conor Benn talks his upcoming bout with Peter Dobson on Saturday.

4 p.m.: Parlay boys return for best bets at UFC Apex 85.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.