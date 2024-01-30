UFC Vegas 88: Ribas vs. Namajunas full card confirmed

The full fight card for UFC Vegas 88: Ribas vs. Namajunas is official with 11 fights headed to UFC APEX.
UFC Vegas 88: Ribas vs. Namajunas takes place March 23 and streams exclusively on ESPN+, with a flyweight headliner between ex-strawweight champ Rose Namajunas and Amanda Ribas taking the top spot.
Namajunas makes her second appearance at 125 pounds after her debut against Manon Fiorot went south with an early hand injury and subsequent decision loss. She moved to flyweight after the loss of the strawweight title in a rematch with Carla Esparza.
Ribas, a veteran at 125 pounds, moves back to flyweight after an impressive win at 115 pounds against Luana Pinheiro.
UFC Vegas 88’s co-headliner features The Ultimate Fighter 31 lightweight winner Kurt Holobaugh in a fight against Trey Ogden. Holobaugh submitted Austin Hubbard this past August to win the TUF tournament, while Ogden fought Nikolas Motta to a no-contest after a referee’s error in its stoppage.
Here is the full UFC Vegas 88 fight card:
Rose Namajunas vs. Amanda Ribas
Kurt Holobaugh vs. Trey Ogden
Billy Quarantillo vs. Gabriel Miranda
Mohammed Usman vs. Mick Parkin
Ricardo Ramos vs. Julian Erosa
Jarno Errens vs. Steven Nguyen
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dusko Todorovic
Fernando Padilla vs. Luis Pajuelo
Montserrat Rendon vs. Dariya Zgeleznykova
