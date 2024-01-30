KSI trolls Tommy Fury over hand surgery and injury statement

KSI still isn’t happy with Tommy Fury.

KSI and Fury have a long-standing beef that finally came to a head this past October when they two faced off in a six round boxing match in Manchester, England. Fury won a controversial decision that KSI immediately protested as a “robbery,” even submitting a formal appeal. KSI’s appeal was ultimately rejected and the YouTuber has since continued to take shots at Fury, with the latest coming via social media on Tuesday.

Last week, Fury underwent surgery for a hand injury, posting to his Instagram account and saying that he had put this off for “years” and that the injury even prevented him from properly training for his bout with KSI.

“Since 2019 I have been dealing with a hand injury that I’ve never spoken about/shared online. Since my third professional fight I have been trying to manage this injury, training and fighting through extreme pain which led me to often not being able to use my right hand at all. For the last four weeks of my last camp I trained solely with my left hand until fight night. This morning I underwent the surgery I’ve been putting off for years as I know this is the only way my hand will heal and that I can move forward with my boxing career. I’m excited for my recovery journey and so ready to be back feeling and giving 100% in 2024.”

Of course, KSI is not one to let something like that slide, and on Tuesday, he trolled Fury with a post to his Instagram Stories showing KSI wearing a bandage across his face and mocking Fury’s injury statement.

“Since 2015 I have been dealing with a toothache that I’ve never spoken about/shared online. Since my first professional fight I have been trying to manage this injury, training and fighting through extreme pain which led me to often not being able to box at all. For the last four weeks of my last camp I was only able to do jumping jacks until fight night. This morning I underwent the surgery I’ve been putting off for years as I know this is the only way my tooth will heal and that I can move forward with my boxing career. I’m excited for my recovery journey and so ready to be back feeling and giving 100 percent in 2024.”

KSI is best known as a YouTuber but he helped create the current influencer boxing scene through his 2018 and 2019 fights with Logan Paul. He’s amassed a 4-1, 1 No-Contest resume as a professional and co-founded Misfits Boxing. KSI has repeatedly stated that his longterm goal is to fight Jake Paul before retiring from the sport.

Fury is the half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and sports a perfect 10-0 record in boxing. Following the KSI victory, Fury said he still wished to pursue other crossover boxing fights but would eventually return to more traditional boxing bouts.