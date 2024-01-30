Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore headlines Bellator’s return for vacant light heavyweight title in Belfast

A new Bellator light heavyweight champion will be crowned in March as the brand is set to debut for the first time under the PFL umbrella.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Bellator’s return will take place March 22 in Belfast, and in the main event, Corey Anderson faces Ireland native Karl Moore for the vacant title. A venue has yet to be revealed for the event. Ariel Helwani was first to report the news.

The booking is set after Vadim Nemkov vacated the title as he makes the move to the heavyweight division.

Anderson gets his third crack at the title after facing Nemkov on two separate occasions, with the first fight ending in a no-contest at Bellator 277 and the second resulting in a decision loss seven months later at Bellator 288. Following the short series with Nemkov, Anderson was able to get back in the win column with a split decision win over Phil Davis at Bellator 297 this past June.

Moore has won four straight bouts as he gets ready to challenge for Bellator gold, and he’ll do so in front of his home country.