Heck of a Morning: Could Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler end up headlining UFC 300 after all?

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler certainly planted a lot of seeds this past weekend in regards to their fight being shifted from June to April’s UFC 300 event, but could the UFC be on the same page as the two former world champion competitors?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the current UFC 300 lineup, the possibility of McGreor vs. Chandler being the main event, and his opinion on if the battle between TUF coaches is the promotion’s first choice. Additionally, listener questions include the UFC’s middleweight division, UFC Vegas 85 this Saturday headlined by Roman Dolidize vs. Nassourdine Imavov, if Aljamain Sterling was the most disrespected UFC champion of all-time, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.