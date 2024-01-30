Jake Paul’s opponent revealed for March 2 event in Puerto Rico

Jake Paul’s next opponent in the squared circle is officially set.
On Tuesday, Paul announced he will face Ryan Bourland in the co-main event of a boxing card on March 2 at El Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan. The event will air on DAZN.
Paul (8-1) burst onto the scene with a rivalry against the sport of mixed martial arts, competing against former UFC fighters in five of six contests between April 2021 and August 2023, picking up victories over Ben Askren and Nate Diaz, along with two wins over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Since defeating Diaz in Dallas this past summer, Paul has turned his focus from big-named MMA fighters to boxers, and competed against previously unbeaten Andre August in December, knocking him out in the first round.
Bourland (17-2) has won his past three fights, including a knockout in his last contest against Santario Martin (4-6) on Sept. 17, 2022.
The March 2 event will be headlined by Amanda Serrano defending her IBF, WBO, and WBA featherweight titles against Nina Meinke.
The goal is simple, build the skillset to become world champion. Next up is a guy who has twice as many professional fights under his belt than I do. Ryan “The Rhino” Bourland. And just like the animal in his bone chilling nickname… he is also endangered— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 30, 2024
On Saturday, March… pic.twitter.com/CzhHTx9tsC
Get the latest gear
- 2023 Panini Prizm UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Panini Select UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- Islam Makhachev Walkout Jersey
- UFC Fanatics Single Glove Display Case
- 2022 Panini Donruss Optic Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Donruss UFC Retail Blaster Box
- Miesha Tate UFC Authentic Plaque
- Brock Lesnar WWE Home Sweet Home Collage
Loading comments...