Jake Paul’s opponent revealed for March 2 event in Puerto Rico

Jake Paul’s next opponent in the squared circle is officially set.

On Tuesday, Paul announced he will face Ryan Bourland in the co-main event of a boxing card on March 2 at El Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan. The event will air on DAZN.

Paul (8-1) burst onto the scene with a rivalry against the sport of mixed martial arts, competing against former UFC fighters in five of six contests between April 2021 and August 2023, picking up victories over Ben Askren and Nate Diaz, along with two wins over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Since defeating Diaz in Dallas this past summer, Paul has turned his focus from big-named MMA fighters to boxers, and competed against previously unbeaten Andre August in December, knocking him out in the first round.

Bourland (17-2) has won his past three fights, including a knockout in his last contest against Santario Martin (4-6) on Sept. 17, 2022.

The March 2 event will be headlined by Amanda Serrano defending her IBF, WBO, and WBA featherweight titles against Nina Meinke.