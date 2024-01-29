John Dodson books flyweight title fight in main event at BKFC 59 in Albuquerque

John Dodson makes his return to bare-knuckle action to defend his flyweight title against Dagoberto Aguero at the upcoming BKFC 59 card at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, N.M. on March 29.

Since debuting with BKFC in 2022, Dodson has put together a perfect 3-0 record and he’s delivered first round knockouts in each of his performances. He took out fellow UFC veteran Ryan Benoit in his debut and followed that up with a similar performance against Jarod Grant.

This past August, Dodson cemented himself as the first ever BKFC flyweight champion with another stunning first-round knockout over J.R. Ridge.

Of course, Dodson also regularly competes in MMA as well, primarily fighting out of RIZIN in Japan. After putting together an impressive three-fight win streak. Dodson suffered a loss to Hiromasa Ougjikubo as part of the annual New Year’s card on Dec. 31.

Now Dodson will take off the gloves for his next fight against a 15-2 professional boxer in Aguero, who scored a third-round knockout over Chance Wilson in his BKFC debut this past November.

Dodson vs. Aguero will headline the BKFC 59 card with more bouts expected to be added in the coming weeks.