Takeru shares gruesome photo of badly bruised leg after Superlek loss

Takeru’s leg may never be the same.
The Japanese kickboxing star lost a brutal five-round battle to ONE Championship bantamweight titleholder Superlek in the headlining bout of the promotion’s event in Tokyo this past Sunday, and afterward the impact of Superlek’s vicious leg kicks could still be seen on Takeru’s left leg.
Takeru shared an image of his discolored flesh on social media, which you can see below.
It’s unclear if Takeru suffered any significant injury, but on a superficial level it looks like his leg was smashed repeatedly by a meat tenderizer. And considering he went 25 minutes with a fighter known as “The Kicking Machine,” he may as well have.
Takeru showed flashes of offense throughout the bout, but in the end, he couldn’t overcome the technical precision of Superlek’s kicks. This was the first appearance in ONE for Takeru, a K-1 superstar who has held titles in three weight classes for that promotion.
This was the first successful title defense for Superlek, who competes in ONE’s kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions.
See more highlights from the ONE 165 main event below.
"The Kicking Machine" is putting in WORK



Takeru puts Superlek on the ropes in Round 3! @takerusegawa



Love what you do ❤️ What's next for Takeru?
@takerusegawa



AND STILL Superlek retains the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title in a thriller against Takeru!



Takeru left everything in the ring @takerusegawa



