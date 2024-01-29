 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Dricus du Plessis, Holly Holm, Aljamain Sterling, Renato Moicano, Diamond Dallas Page, and Andy Foster

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Recapping the weekend of combat sports.

1:05 p.m.: UFC middleweight champ Dricus Du Plessis returns to talk about his UFC 297 title win and more.

1:35 p.m.: California State Athletic Commission Executive Director Andy Foster talks about potential rule changes coming to MMA and more.

2:00 p.m.: Former UFC champ Holly Holm previews her UFC 300 fight with Kayla Harrison.

2:30 p.m.: UFC APEX 85 headliner Renato Moicano previews his fight with Drew Dober.

3 p.m.: Former WWE star and entrepreneur Diamond Dallas Page reacts to the latest news in pro wrestling.

3:40 p.m.: Former UFC bantmaweight champ Aljamain Sterling previews his UFC 300 featherweight debut against Calvin Kattar.

4:10 p.m.: Recapping the Royal Rumble and more.

