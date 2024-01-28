Conor McGregor teases UFC 300 fight, Michael Chandler responds

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler could be fighting sooner than expected.

Though McGregor recently announced that he would be fighting Chandler in a middleweight bout on June 29—a date and matchup that has not been confirmed by the UFC—the fighters’ talk turned to UFC 300 this past weekend, with McGregor tweeting “McGregor on 300 seals the deal,” suggesting that he might compete at the landmark April 13 event instead.

Chandler responded by quoting McGregor’s tweet and writing, “I accept. See you soon.”

It should be noted that though Chandler answered McGregor’s call, McGregor did not explicitly mention Chandler or any other opponent in his initial tweet.

McGregor has been ramping up for a massive comeback as he prepares for his first fight since breaking his leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. He also has a starring role in the film Road House, which premieres on Amazon Prime on March 21.

A matchup between McGregor and Chandler has seemingly been in the works for over two years, with Chandler repeatedly calling McGregor out and eventually landing a spot opposite the former two-division champion on The Ultimate Fighter 31 last year. McGregor and Chandler served as opposing coaches with the expectation that they would be booked to fight at a later date.