Video: Takaya Suzuki scores unbelievable 4-second flying knee knockout

Takaya Suzuki must be a big fan of Jorge Masvidal.
The Japanese flyweight did his best “Gamebred” impression Saturday at a Shooto event in Tokyo, needing just four seconds to land a flying knee that left opponent Yuichi Miyagi out cold.
Watch the unbelievable knockout below.
Takaya Suzuki KO1 Yuichi Miyagi - Professional Shooto pic.twitter.com/I8reL7Lfz5— Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) January 28, 2024
In the clip, a tentative Miyagi appears to open the fight by suggesting a touch of gloves, only to end up being blasted by the speedy Suzuki. Afterwards, Miyagi had to be taken out of the cage on a stretcher.
Impressively, Suzuki actually did Masvidal one better. His flying knee knockout was officially one second faster than Masvidal’s famous five-second KO of Ben Askren at UFC 239 in July 2019.
This is the third straight first-round knockout for the 19-year-old Suzuki, who has won five straight fights since losing his pro debut.
Miyagi, a 17-year veteran, fell to 20-14-1 with the loss. This marked just the 4th loss of his career by KO/TKO.
