 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Takaya Suzuki scores unbelievable 4-second flying knee knockout

By Alexander K. Lee
/ new
Takaya Suzuki
@NeoValeTudo, Twitter

Takaya Suzuki must be a big fan of Jorge Masvidal.

The Japanese flyweight did his best “Gamebred” impression Saturday at a Shooto event in Tokyo, needing just four seconds to land a flying knee that left opponent Yuichi Miyagi out cold.

Watch the unbelievable knockout below.

In the clip, a tentative Miyagi appears to open the fight by suggesting a touch of gloves, only to end up being blasted by the speedy Suzuki. Afterwards, Miyagi had to be taken out of the cage on a stretcher.

Impressively, Suzuki actually did Masvidal one better. His flying knee knockout was officially one second faster than Masvidal’s famous five-second KO of Ben Askren at UFC 239 in July 2019.

This is the third straight first-round knockout for the 19-year-old Suzuki, who has won five straight fights since losing his pro debut.

Miyagi, a 17-year veteran, fell to 20-14-1 with the loss. This marked just the 4th loss of his career by KO/TKO.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting