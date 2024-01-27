Jon Anik issues apology for MMA fan criticism: ‘I was in a heightened emotional state’

Jon Anik didn’t mean what he said.

This past week, Anik made headlines when the UFC commentator suggested he might be nearing the end of his time in MMA, due to the “malice and disrespect” from some MMA fans after Anik voiced his opinion that Dricus du Plessis beat Sean Strickland at UFC 297 fair and square.

Anik’s comments became the the talk of the MMA online bubble, with Strickland even responding and chiding Anik for calling fans “the lowest common denominator.” Apparently, Anik agrees, issuing an apology on Saturday via his social media.

“Last week on my podcast, I was in a heightened emotional state following myriad allegations of bias at UFC 297 and I made some regrettable comments relating to the MMA fan base. While I was surprised at the extent to which my comments were re-purposed and sensationalized, I need to be more responsible on an open microphone. So much work foes into the execution of just one UFC pay-per-view so it can be tough when my integrity is called into question. That doesn’t excuse my retort. I am just a fiery, passionate, flawed, empathetic guy and sometimes my emotions lead the dance. To those MMA fans whom I’ve offended, I am sorry. That was not my intention. For 12 years, I’ve prided myself on being accessible to the fan base and that will continue. I’ve learned a lot over the last 48 hous. On to Anaheim...”

Anik’s apology comes as a bit of a surprise given the volume of support his comments received from athlete in the space. Fighters like Matt Brown, Cub Swanson, Sodiq Yusuff, Paulo Costa, and many more all stood up for Anik’s comments.

Regardless, the UFC’s primary play-by-play commentator will next serve in the booth at UFC 298 on Feb. 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.