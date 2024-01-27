Video: UFC 297 ‘Fight Motion’ features dramatic Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland scrap, Neil Magny’s shocking comeback

In the latest edition of “Fight Motion,” fans can catch a glimpse of all the action from this past weekend’s UFC 297 card in Toronto in vivid slow motion.

The event was headlined by a dramatic five-round middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland. After 25 closely contested minutes, it was du Plessis who walked out as the new champion via split decision.

Relive the back-and-forth fight by watching the video above.

Also featured is the co-main event between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva, a bout that ended with Pennington winning on points to claim a vacant bantamweight title. “Rocky” has now won six straight fights.

It wasn’t a great evening for Canadian fighters, as they went 2-7 in the UFC’s return to Ontario, with Jasmine Jasudavicius and Gillian Robertson saving the home side from getting blanked. Their triumphant moments are also featured in the Fight Motion compilation.