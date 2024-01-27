Alexander Volkanovski catches pass from the GOAT at Tom Brady event in Melbourne

Alexander Volkanovski is ready for the NFL.

Next month, Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. But even with fight day fast approaching, that didn’t stop him from taking some time out to show off his football skills when Tom Brady came to town.

Brady is currently on a two-stop tour of Australia. On Friday, at Brady’s Melbourne show, An Evening with Tom Brady, the 7-time Super Bowl champion and NFL GOAT shared a moment with Volkanovski that the featherweight champ posted to his Instagram.

After getting called up on stage to meet Brady, “TB12” showed his respect for “The Great” by having him run a route into the crowd to catch a pass.

“See, there’s part of me that says, I can’t make it that easy, because they’re going to go back and be like, ‘That was easy, I caught a pass,’” Brady said. “So sometimes I like to make it a little hard. But not for him, because I love him! You’ve got to go right down the middle.”

A former rugby player, Volkanovski managed to catch the old handegg. The then met Brady a bit more personally backstage and posted pictures to his Instagram story.

UFC 298 takes place on Feb. 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.