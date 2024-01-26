Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez set for UFC 300

Another matchup between ranked contenders is set for UFC 300.

The promotion announced on Friday that a matchup between former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade and Marina Rodriguez will take place at the historic event, which is set for April 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Andrade has spent the last few years bouncing around at 115 and 125, including getting a flyweight title shot against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 261, with up and down results. After winning three straight fights against Cynthia Calvillo, Amanda Lemos, and Lauren Murphy, Andrade would go on to get finished in three straight fights, but was able to end a five-fight schedule in 2023 with a dominant stoppage win against Mackenzie Dern at UFC 295 this past November.

After putting herself at the top of the list for title contention, Rodriguez suffered back-to-back losses to Lemos and Virna Jandiroba that set her back in the conversation at 115 pounds. The 36-year-old was able to bounce back with a vicious showing against Michelle Waterson-Gomez at UFC Vegas 79 in September, earning a TKO stoppage in the second round.