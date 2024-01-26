Heck of a Morning: Jon Anik deserves better, Alex Pereira’s next move, and more

UFC lead commentator Jon Anik is getting a bit fed up with the negative portion of the MMA fanbase, and rightfully so, which has led him to ponder his future as a broadcaster in this space. Quite frankly, Anik deserves much better, and the UFC watching experience would change drastically if he weren’t around.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses Anik’s comments on his podcast, it being more than OK that he expressed those feelings about the situation, and how this is the new norm for the sport and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Additionally, listener questions include Kayla Harrison’s UFC signing, if any other PFL or Bellator fighters will follow suit, Alex Pereira’s next move — whether he would face Magomed Ankalaev or Jamahal Hill next — and much more.

